Text size

Philanthropy key to $2.5 trillion generational wealth transfer

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 14 December 2022

Philanthropy is an important focus for the next generation of rich families in Asia as they prepare to take responsibility for the wealth their elders have built up. HNWIs and their families – those with a net worth of US$5 million or more – are expected to transfer a combined US$18.3 trillion across generations by 2030, of which Asia will account…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News