BNP Paribas WM’s head of China market departs

By Carly Lau, reporter | 14 December 2022

BNP Paribas Wealth Management’s (BNP Paribas WM) China market head left the bank on Wednesday (December 14) after less than two years in the role, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. Hong Kong-based Kevin King joined BNP Paribas WM in March 2021 after 10 years at Citi Private Bank in roles focusing on the China offshore market. Prior…

