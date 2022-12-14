BNP Paribas Wealth Management’s (BNP Paribas WM) China market head left the bank on Wednesday (December 14) after less than two years in the role, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. Hong Kong-based Kevin King joined BNP Paribas WM in March 2021 after 10 years at Citi Private Bank in roles focusing on the China offshore market. Prior…
BNP Paribas WM’s head of China market departs
By Carly Lau, reporter | 14 December 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
Credit Suisse China market leader to join BNP Paribas WM
5 October 2022
StanChart WM names new investment head from BNP Paribas
5 September 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia group head departs
22 August 2022
J.P. Morgan PB head of multi-family offices and intermediaries departs
13 June 2022
HSBC GPB names new desk head for China and Hong Kong
8 June 2022
Bank of China (HK) hires private banking market head from HSBC
1 June 2022
DBS Private Bank Greater China market head resigns
17 May 2022
DBS’s head of private banking for Greater China departs
10 May 2022
Exclusive
Senior RM for Thai market departs Morgan Stanley PWMA for family reasons
14 March 2022
Pictet WM hires Greater China market group head from J.P. Morgan PB
16 February 2022
BNP Paribas WM hires head of Greater China market in Singapore
9 February 2022
Bank of Singapore picks China market head from Credit Suisse
17 January 2022