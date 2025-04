Eight Julius Baer team heads in Hong Kong and Singapore are set to leave the bank following a new round of restructuring, Asian Private Banker understands. These include four Greater China Hong Kong team heads: Andy Yuen, Ricky Chow, Andrew Tung, and Kenny Choy, multiple people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. Chow and Yuen joined the bank…

