Ares ties up with Allfunds to boost private markets distribution

Alternative asset manager Ares Management Corporation (Ares) has joined the Allfunds Private Partners (APP) programme as it seeks to broaden its distribution in the wealth space. Through the partnership, Ares will use Allfunds’ technology, distribution network and personnel to make its investment products accessible to a wider global base of individual investors, including those in Asia. Ares Wealth Management Solutions…

