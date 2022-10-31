Exclusive
Two more APAC private bankers depart Credit Suisse

By Carly Lau, reporter | 31 October 2022

Two senior members of Credit Suisse’s private banking team in Singapore have left, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker.  Mavis Cheong and Mark Seow resigned last week, the people said. Cheong, an executive director, spent almost 13 years at the bank. Seow joined in 2017, having previously been with J.P. Morgan Private Bank and UOB. The two are…

