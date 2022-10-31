Two senior members of Credit Suisse’s private banking team in Singapore have left, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. Mavis Cheong and Mark Seow resigned last week, the people said. Cheong, an executive director, spent almost 13 years at the bank. Seow joined in 2017, having previously been with J.P. Morgan Private Bank and UOB. The two are…
Two more APAC private bankers depart Credit Suisse
By Carly Lau, reporter | 31 October 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Credit Suisse China market team director resigns
20 October 2022
Credit Suisse names head of DPM in Australia
18 October 2022
Exclusive
UBS hires APAC intermediary co-head from Credit Suisse
10 October 2022
Exclusive
Credit Suisse China market leader to join BNP Paribas WM
5 October 2022
Credit Suisse EAM head for Singapore departs
27 September 2022
Julius Baer hires from Credit Suisse, UBS to bolster Southeast Asia team
15 September 2022
Four RMs depart Credit Suisse Malaysia desk
9 September 2022
Credit Suisse hones focus on Hong Kong with key appointments
30 June 2022
Four team leaders depart Credit Suisse
9 June 2022
Credit Suisse appoints new APAC CEO for asset management
7 June 2022
Bank of Singapore hires Greater China team head from Credit Suisse
29 March 2022
Credit Suisse appoints head of EAM APAC from UBS
11 March 2022