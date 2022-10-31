Bank of Singapore hopes a new strategy in its range will help investors focused on core real estate assets in more liquid, mature and developed markets in Asia. The PGIM Real Estate Asia core strategy is now available to clients in Singapore and Hong Kong, with plans to roll it out in other key international markets where the bank has…
Bank of Singapore adds PGIM Asia core property strategy
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 31 October 2022
