Hong Kong Fintech Week: Wealth industry seeks to tap new digital innovations

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 31 October 2022

Digital transformation of Hong Kong’s financial services sector is a priority, the territory’s financial secretary said at the opening of Hong Kong Fintech Week, as private banks, wealth managers and tech groups discussed how the finance industry should best harness new digital innovations. The message, by Paul Chan on Monday, was one major takeaway from the first day of the…

