Text size

UBS GWM hires head of alternatives business for APAC

By Daniel Shane, editor | 29 April 2022

As it seeks to build out its capabilities in private markets in the region, UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) has appointed a new head of its alternatives business in Asia-Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Michelle Shi will join UBS as head CIO global investment management alternative solutions APAC from 3 May, the memo…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email help@asianprivatebanker.com.

Related News