As it seeks to build out its capabilities in private markets in the region, UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) has appointed a new head of its alternatives business in Asia-Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Michelle Shi will join UBS as head CIO global investment management alternative solutions APAC from 3 May, the memo…
UBS GWM hires head of alternatives business for APAC
By Daniel Shane, editor | 29 April 2022
