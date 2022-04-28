CIO Weekly – China’s economy to get worse before it gets better: Ken Peng of Citi Global Wealth

This week: Lockdowns will further weaken Chinese growth: Citi Global Wealth; US earnings are outperforming: Standard Chartered WM Lockdowns will further weaken Chinese growth: Citi Global Wealth Citi Global Wealth (Citi GW) believes that Chinese growth will weaken in 2Q22 as the world’s second-largest economy locks down its industrial and financial centres in a bid to stamp out outbreaks of…