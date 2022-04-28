Exclusive
Text size

CIO Weekly – China’s economy to get worse before it gets better: Ken Peng of Citi Global Wealth

By Carly Lau, reporter | 28 April 2022

This week: Lockdowns will further weaken Chinese growth: Citi Global Wealth; US earnings are outperforming: Standard Chartered WM Lockdowns will further weaken Chinese growth: Citi Global Wealth Citi Global Wealth (Citi GW) believes that Chinese growth will weaken in 2Q22 as the world’s second-largest economy locks down its industrial and financial centres in a bid to stamp out outbreaks of…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email help@asianprivatebanker.com.

Related News