Text size

Standard Chartered 1Q22 profit beats estimates but WM income disappoints

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 28 April 2022

Standard Chartered on Thursday beat estimates by posting a 6% rise in 1Q22 pre-tax profits to US$1.5 billion — better than a consensus estimate of US$1.04 billion — and a 1Q22 total income of US$3.9 billion (up 9% YoY). The sluggish performance in its Consumer, Private & Business Banking (CPBB) wealth management division was offset by a 27% increase in…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email help@asianprivatebanker.com.

Related News