Deutsche Bank IPB bulks up DPM unit in APAC with two major appointments

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 28 April 2022

Deutsche Bank International Private Bank (IPB) has strengthened its discretionary portfolio management (DPM) expertise in Asia-Pacific with two new appointments. The German lender has appointed Stefanie Holtze-Jen as head of DPM for Asia-Pacific, and Harsh Agarwal as DPM head of fixed income, Asia, based in Singapore. Holtze-Jen will assume responsibility for DPM, in addition to her role as Asia-Pacific CIO….

