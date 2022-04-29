The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is calling for mutual fund firms to diversify their businesses into segments, such as wealth management and pension services, as part of new guidelines aimed at bolstering the country’s US$3.98 trillion mutual fund industry. “It’s crucial to speed up the long-term development of the mutual fund industry to meet the growing demands of the…
China regulator urges US$4 trillion fund industry to go global and diversify
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 29 April 2022
