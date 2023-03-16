UOB Private Bank has hired a senior banker from crypto group OSL, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Shaun Lin joined UOB Private Bank this month as senior director. Reporting to Jolene Ho, regional market head for Singapore and North Asia, Lin will be a senior team leader responsible for the North Asia market. Lin has over 18 years of experience…
UOB Private Bank makes senior hire from crypto group
By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 March 2023
