Exclusive
Text size

UOB Private Bank makes senior hire from crypto group

By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 March 2023

UOB Private Bank has hired a senior banker from crypto group OSL, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Shaun Lin joined UOB Private Bank this month as senior director. Reporting to Jolene Ho, regional market head for Singapore and North Asia, Lin will be a senior team leader responsible for the North Asia market. Lin has over 18 years of experience…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News