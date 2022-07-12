It has been a challenging time for Credit Suisse in Asia following a string of scandals and legal troubles that have caused financial and reputational damage — not to mention key executive departures and a major reshuffle to its board. But none of that has stopped Benjamin Cavalli from believing that the group will retain its position as the number…
Exclusive
Banks can and do emerge from a crisis: Benjamin Cavalli of Credit Suisse
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 12 July 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Credit Suisse hones focus on Hong Kong with key appointments
30 June 2022
Four team leaders depart Credit Suisse
9 June 2022
Credit Suisse appoints new APAC CEO for asset management
7 June 2022
Exclusive
Rhino poaching is a biodiversity crisis: Oliver Withers of Credit Suisse
27 May 2022
Credit Suisse appoints head of EAM APAC from UBS
11 March 2022
Francesco De Ferrari returns to Credit Suisse as CEO of Wealth Management
13 December 2021
Credit Suisse’s North Asia PB head to retire in regional reshuffle
17 November 2021
Exclusive
“Common prosperity” can’t be achieved at the cost of precipitating a financial crisis: John Woods of Credit Suisse
8 October 2021
Credit Suisse adds to Philippines, Thai teams; loses Malaysia heavyweight
6 October 2021
Credit Suisse appoints three Deutsche Bank veterans
30 August 2021
Credit Suisse wealth planning veteran resigns
2 August 2021
Credit Suisse bolsters Singapore market with senior appointments
15 July 2021