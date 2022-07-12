Nordea Asset Management (Nordea AM) has named a new head of Asia-Pacific distribution as it seeks to better position its selection of sustainable and ESG funds with private clients in the region. Based in Singapore, Anasuya Dhoraisingam will join from Pinebridge Investments as head of Asia-Pacific distribution ex Japan, across both its wholesale and institutional business channels, the Copenhagen-based group…
Nordea Asset Management names new head of Asia-Pacific distribution
By Kylie Wong, contributor | 12 July 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Value Partners names new head of intermediaries for Asia Pacific
7 July 2022
Vontobel AM names industry veteran as new Asia head
5 July 2022
Ex-HSBC alts head joins Ares WM to lead Asia business
8 June 2022
HSBC names global & Asia Pacific head of alternatives
30 May 2022
J.P. Morgan AM appoints head of private bank distribution for APAC
23 March 2022
PineBridge Investments hires Asia head of wealth management from BNY Mellon
12 January 2022
Janus Henderson appoints new head of distribution for Asia
29 November 2021
BlackRock appoints Asia Pacific head of wealth
18 October 2021
Northern Trust names head of Australia and New Zealand
6 September 2021
Indosuez appoints new head of asset management for Hong Kong branch
30 August 2021
BlackRock names new head of iShares and Index Investments for APAC
19 August 2021
BNY Mellon IM hires sales veteran for PB, FO and fintech intermediary distribution in SE Asia
19 July 2021