Hong Kong ranks as the largest Asian hedge fund centre in APAC, and as the second-largest private equity hub, but uncertainty about the reopening of the boundary with mainland China is affecting its ability to capitalise on its proximity to mainland China, where wealth is growing fast, said Phillip Meyer, chair, Executive Committee Hong Kong, Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA)….
Hong Kong alts industry anxious about reopening boundary with mainland China
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 12 July 2022
