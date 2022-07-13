T. Rowe Price has appointed an Asia ex Japan head of intermediary, according to a Tuesday news release. Effective 12 July, Glen Lee will lead the firm’s existing intermediary distribution teams in Hong Kong and Singapore to deepen the firm’s relationships and business partnerships with the region’s private banks, retail banks, insurance companies and independent financial advisors. Based in Singapore,…
T. Rowe Price adds regional head of intermediary from Eastspring
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 13 July 2022
