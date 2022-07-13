Text size

T. Rowe Price adds regional head of intermediary from Eastspring

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 13 July 2022
Glen Lee, T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price has appointed an Asia ex Japan head of intermediary, according to a Tuesday news release. Effective 12 July, Glen Lee will lead the firm’s existing intermediary distribution teams in Hong Kong and Singapore to deepen the firm’s relationships and business partnerships with the region’s private banks, retail banks, insurance companies and independent financial advisors. Based in Singapore,…

