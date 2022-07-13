UBS has appointed a sole president of its Global Wealth Management (GWM) business as part of broader changes to its executive board. The promotion of Iqbal Khan, announced by the Swiss bank on Tuesday, coincides with a decision by Tom Naratil to step down from his roles as co-president GWM and president of UBS Americas, effective 3 October. The pair…
UBS appoints sole head of global wealth business
By Kylie Wong, contributor | 13 July 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
StanChart PB North Asia head takes new global role, with ex-DBS PB head joining
24 June 2022
Citi PB hires global head of family office group from J.P. Morgan PB
15 June 2022
Citi Global Wealth appoints new COO as part of growth ambitions
19 May 2022
UBS GWM hires head of alternatives business for APAC
29 April 2022
New Asia Pacific global WM head expected to boost Citi’s key wealth hubs
12 April 2022
Credit Suisse appoints head of EAM APAC from UBS
11 March 2022
PE firm Apollo buys Griffin Capital units, picks HSBC PB regional alts head to lead APAC global wealth business
3 December 2021
Julius Baer appoints head of wealth planning and family office services for Singapore
1 November 2021
BlackRock appoints Asia Pacific head of wealth
18 October 2021
BNY Mellon IM appoints Asia PB head
11 October 2021
Pictet appoints family member as HR chief for Asia business
9 September 2021
Barclays appoints head of Asia special situations in view of strong flow credit business
16 August 2021