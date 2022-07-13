Text size

UBS appoints sole head of global wealth business

By Kylie Wong, contributor | 13 July 2022
Iqbal Khan

UBS has appointed a sole president of its Global Wealth Management (GWM) business as part of broader changes to its executive board. The promotion of Iqbal Khan, announced by the Swiss bank on Tuesday, coincides with a decision by Tom Naratil to step down from his roles as co-president GWM and president of UBS Americas, effective 3 October. The pair…

