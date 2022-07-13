Market volatility is set to give way to long-term opportunities for patient investors, according to the Asia head of Credit Suisse Asset Management (CSAM), which is seeing rising demand for less liquid strategies. Stock and bond markets have endured a tumultuous first half of 2022, and Huang Min told Asian Private Banker that this volatility is likely to endure throughout…
Extreme volatility creates opportunities: Credit Suisse AM’s Asia-Pacific head
By Carly Lau, reporter | 14 July 2022
