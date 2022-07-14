Exclusive
Text size

HNWIs like the institutional way of managing money: PGIM CEO

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 14 July 2022
David Hunt, PGIM

Asia continues to be the largest business region for PGIM outside of the US, contributing about US$300 billion in AUM. With the rapid rise in HNW investors, David Hunt is keen to seek even greater market share in this part of the world. The group’s CEO is seeing demand among HNW investors in Asia who have grown to like the…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News