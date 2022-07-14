Asia continues to be the largest business region for PGIM outside of the US, contributing about US$300 billion in AUM. With the rapid rise in HNW investors, David Hunt is keen to seek even greater market share in this part of the world. The group’s CEO is seeing demand among HNW investors in Asia who have grown to like the…
HNWIs like the institutional way of managing money: PGIM CEO
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 14 July 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
BNP Paribas AM picks Singapore CEO
5 July 2022
Exclusive
We deliver institutional calibre to the individual investor: David Levi of Brookfield Oaktree WS
21 June 2022
Exclusive
Asia’s family offices and U/HNWIs turn to ETFs as volatility grips markets
13 June 2022
Major Fed rate hike: Where three money managers are putting their money
5 May 2022
PGIM Investments hires Asia vice-chair to drive retail markets in India and Greater China
7 April 2022
US$1.5T investment manager seeks to tap Australia wealth market with senior hire
30 March 2022
“Money doesn’t lie”: Raffles founder on Hong Kong’s future as a family office hub
28 March 2022
Exclusive
U/HNW clients need an “institutional investor mindset”: Lighthouse Canton
30 September 2021
Nuveen poaches Singapore-based Fullerton veteran for SE Asia institutional coverage
20 September 2021
Barings appoints managing director in APAC Private Finance Group
1 September 2021
Altive partners with Carlyle to offer feeder fund, opens office in Hong Kong and Sydney
24 August 2021
PGIM Investments hires Goldman Sachs AM veteran
17 August 2021