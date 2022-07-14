UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) has appointed a new Greater China-focused hedge fund specialist, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Reporting to Gunther Jost, head of hedge funds and investment specialists at UBS GWM, Theresa Wong will be responsible for strengthening the bank’s alternative capabilities in the region. Wong joins from Goldman Sachs, where she…
UBS GWM adds hedge fund specialist to Greater China alts team
By Carly Lau, reporter | 14 July 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Hong Kong alts industry anxious about reopening boundary with mainland China
12 July 2022
Ex-HSBC alts head joins Ares WM to lead Asia business
8 June 2022
Bank of Singapore nabs BlackRock Hong Kong head as global head of alts
26 May 2022
Bank of Singapore names another Greater China team head
20 May 2022
Ex-Pimco Greater China head to lead Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions in Asia
19 May 2022
UBS GWM hires head of alternatives business for APAC
29 April 2022
UBP nabs products specialist from Julius Baer to head sales and client trading team
11 April 2022
Exclusive
Singapore boutique woos family offices with new crypto hedge fund
11 March 2022
HSBC GPB attracts record alternative inflows in 2021
6 January 2022
Two in five alts fund managers tap into PWM and retail distribution for growth: EY
24 November 2021
UBS picks new economy business development team head from HSBC
18 October 2021
UBS launches second hedge fund of funds in China
16 August 2021