UBS GWM adds hedge fund specialist to Greater China alts team

By Carly Lau, reporter | 14 July 2022

UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) has appointed a new Greater China-focused hedge fund specialist, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Reporting to Gunther Jost, head of hedge funds and investment specialists at UBS GWM, Theresa Wong will be responsible for strengthening the bank’s alternative capabilities in the region. Wong joins from Goldman Sachs, where she…

