Exclusive
Text size

CIO Weekly – Investors should buckle up for more volatility: Yang Zijian of AllianzGI

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 14 July 2022

This week: Investors should buckle up for more volatility: Yang Zijian of AllianzGI; Be picky when it comes to Chinese stocks: Credit Suisse Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) is cautious on equities and fixed income for the rest of 2022 as the fund manager expects a rise in market volatility and a further correction in risky assets. However, the German group is…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News