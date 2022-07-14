Exclusive
Text size

Are China’s high-tech small caps the next big opportunity? This fund manager thinks so

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 14 July 2022
Photo by yang miao on Unsplash

Asset manager abrdn has launched a fund targeting opportunities in the small and mid cap range of Chinese equity markets, as it seeks to tap a greater share of U/HNWI wealth in Asia-Pacific. The China Next Generation Fund is a small and mid cap (SMID) fund that primarily invests in the bottom 30% of the onshore and offshore Chinese equity markets,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News