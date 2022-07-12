Exclusive
UBP appoints new head of structured products for Asia

By Kylie Wong, contributor | 12 July 2022
Karrie Fung (LinkedIn image)

UBP has appointed a new head of structured products for the region, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Karrie Fung will join the Swiss pure-play as managing director, head of structured products Asia, according to an internal memo. In her new role, she will assist wealth management and investment services in creating timely and targeted structured product solutions for UBP’s Asian…

