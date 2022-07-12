UBP has appointed a new head of structured products for the region, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Karrie Fung will join the Swiss pure-play as managing director, head of structured products Asia, according to an internal memo. In her new role, she will assist wealth management and investment services in creating timely and targeted structured product solutions for UBP’s Asian…
UBP appoints new head of structured products for Asia
By Kylie Wong, contributor | 12 July 2022
