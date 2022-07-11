As the Chinese economy benefits from stimulus measures and lower inflation, its stocks will likely continue their outperformance in 2H22, according to UBS Chief Investment Office. The Chinese market “has been a beacon of light amidst the turmoil of late”, the Swiss bank said in an investment note distributed on Monday, with the MSCI China having outperformed Wall Street’s S&P…
Chinese stocks to provide “bright spot in the stormy sea” in 2H22: UBS CIO
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 11 July 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Where now for beaten-down equities and bonds in 2H22? Private banks have their say
5 July 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Return to Asia equities and IG bonds in 2H22: Tai Hui of J.P. Morgan AM
30 June 2022
Top investment themes for 2H22: Southeast Asia equities, IG bonds and hedge funds
10 June 2022
Exclusive
Unfazed by tech rout, Chinese investors stick with home bias
17 May 2022
DBS taps another Chinese bank to provide wealth products to GBA investors
10 May 2022
Chinese stocks have likely “crossed a turning point”: UBS GWM
5 April 2022
Exclusive
Asia’s private banks cool on Chinese ADRs as de-listing threat grows
25 March 2022
Credit Suisse goes overweight Chinese equities, sees “light at end of tunnel”
18 March 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Investors should not “jump the gun” on Chinese equities: Jack Siu of Credit Suisse
24 February 2022
WM business profit jump a bright spot in StanChart FY21 results
17 February 2022
Private banks can’t agree on whether to buy the dip in China
26 January 2022
Exclusive
Attractive valuations don’t offset the risks: PBs sound warning on Chinese tech stocks
7 January 2022