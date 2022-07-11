Text size

Chinese stocks to provide “bright spot in the stormy sea” in 2H22: UBS CIO

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 11 July 2022
As the Chinese economy benefits from stimulus measures and lower inflation, its stocks will likely continue their outperformance in 2H22, according to UBS Chief Investment Office. The Chinese market “has been a beacon of light amidst the turmoil of late”, the Swiss bank said in an investment note distributed on Monday, with the MSCI China having outperformed Wall Street’s S&P…

