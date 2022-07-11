On 6 July, Asian Private Banker hosted a gala luncheon in Hong Kong to commend the winners of its most recent Asset Management Awards for Excellence. The in-person event at the city’s Mandarin Oriental hotel, attended by more than 70 guests from the region’s leading fund managers, celebrated the achievements of the industry across a variety of asset classes and…
APB lauds winners of 2022 Asset Management Awards for Excellence
11 July 2022
