Julius Baer has appointed a new senior portfolio manager for fixed income, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Singapore, Thomas Wu joined the Swiss private bank in June as senior portfolio manager, according to his LinkedIn profile. He will be part of Asia Investment Management. Wu was most recently head of Asia fixed income at Pictet, based in Hong…
Julius Baer nabs fixed income specialist from Pictet
By Carly Lau, reporter | 11 July 2022
