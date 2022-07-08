Built to bring the best of UBS investment capabilities to clients, Circle One is a new app that connects clients and experts of the bank, explained Amy Lo. The co-head of wealth management Asia Pacific and CEO of UBS Hong Kong said that the digital app, launched in Asia in May this year, has attracted a few thousand users —…
Bringing the best of UBS to clients: Amy Lo on the launch of Circle One
By Carly Lau, reporter | 8 July 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
How Asian private bank clients could triple their allocations to alternatives
8 July 2022
Lombard Odier nabs ex-UBS banker as Asia private clients head
4 July 2022
UBS picks Asia to launch new digital platform
25 May 2022
Exclusive
“We only see our clients on screen”: How COVID-19 has changed the life of an RM
1 April 2022
Exclusive
DPM Corner – Our quantitative approach shields clients from volatility: David Loo of Lombard Odier
11 March 2022
Exclusive
HSBC GPB to launch online trading of structured products “in a few weeks”
9 March 2022
Exclusive
Privacy concerns drive reluctance of wealthy clients to have all communications with PBs documented
4 March 2022
Exclusive
Our onshore India presence sets us apart in cross-border financing for South Asian clients: Deutsche Bank WM
2 March 2022
Exclusive
Private bank clients hunt for new sources of yield after Evergrande fiasco
25 February 2022
Exclusive
CMB private banking chief says lender must embrace one-bank model to lure clients
1 November 2021
Banks have a clear responsibility to guide clients in portfolio structuring: Lombard Odier
26 October 2021
UBS My Way AUM crosses US$1B in APAC as the bank rolls out My Flex for savvy clients
23 August 2021