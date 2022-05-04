Exclusive
Text size

“I can’t uncouple Asia from anything”: Julius Baer CEO talks business and people

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 4 May 2022

To Philipp Rickenbacher, Asia has been a defining element for Julius Baer’s growth in the last decade and the region where the bank employs some of its best talent. While cost management is an important discipline in wealth management, the CEO believes it is equally important to reinvest in the business. In the second of a two-part series, Rickenbacher shares…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News