Deepening penetration, personalisation and asset allocation amid market volatility were among the topics that went under the microscope at Asian Private Banker’s recent DPM H1 Focus event, which brought together the leading voices of discretionary portfolio management (DPM) in Asia-Pacific. In a keynote interview, Garth Bregman, head of investment services, Asia-Pacific, at BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNP Paribas WM), pointed…
DPM Corner – How to deepen penetration in Asia-Pacific amid market volatility
By Daniel Shane, editor | 4 May 2022
