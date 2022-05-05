Text size

UBS GWM hires Southeast Asia wealth planning veteran

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 5 May 2022
Michelle Lau, UBS GWM

UBS Global Wealth Management has appointed a head of wealth planning for Southeast Asia, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker on Thursday. Based in Singapore, Michelle Lau will join the bank in 3Q22. She is a wealth planning veteran, having worked for two decades at HSBC Global Private Banking, where her roles included regional head of…

