A senior female banker at J.P. Morgan Private Bank is set to depart the Wall Street lender after resigning, multiple people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. May Hsu, vice chairman for Asia, is a veteran of the US bank with a focus on Taiwan. According to her registration record with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), Hsu’s…

