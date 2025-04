Singapore independent wealth manager WRISE has hired a private banking veteran in its latest efforts to deepen its penetration in the regional space. Paul Arni joined the firm as non-executive director on Tuesday. He will be tasked with helping WRISE improve governance, risk management and long-term growth, according to a company announcement. Arni has over 30 years of experience in…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]