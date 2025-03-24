“For each client, I craft a love letter”: Indosuez WM Swiss CEO

In a private banking world where client interactions are often measured by numbers and quotas, Marc-Andre Poirier takes a refreshingly personal approach. Rather than aiming for a target, he focuses on making each conversation meaningful, following up every meeting with a “love letter.” These handwritten, highly personalised letters go beyond the usual pleasantries, reflecting appreciation and admiration for the client’s…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]