No-one has replicated our ‘one bank’ success: Credit Suisse’s Benjamin Cavalli

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 18 July 2022
Benjamin Cavalli, Credit Suisse

Benjamin Cavalli strongly believes that no other lender has replicated Credit Suisse’s ‘one bank’ success, which has proven to be a key differentiator for its UHNW and entrepreneurial client segments. To capture the lion’s share of growth opportunities in Asia, the integrated model has been of essence and criticality for the Swiss private bank to remain relevant – and that…

