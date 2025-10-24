Poll: Which private bank has the best Hong Kong office?

For the world’s elite private banks, office space is more than just a place to house staff. It’s where clients meet, deals are made, and generational relationships formed.

Often housing bespoke artwork and well-being centres, while offering stunning views and state-of-the-art facilities, offices are a statement for the bank’s value proposition. And in private banking – being in the business of impressing the world’s leading entrepreneurs and globally connected ultra high net worth families – only the best will do.

Banks in Hong Kong also appear to be on the move, looking to make bigger and better overtures to potential and existing clients alike. UBS is already making preparations to move into its new West Kowloon office in 2026 atop the high-speed rail to Mainland China – a clear nod to its commitment to clients in the wider Greater Bay Area. Local media reports also indicate that J.P. Morgan, too, may be eyeing West Kowloon‘s culture district.

Having previously highlighted the best private banking offices in Singapore, Asian Private Banker‘s readers awarded the title to UBS’s office at Penang Road.

But for now, we turn our attention to Hong Kong’s best private banking offices.

J.P. Morgan Private Bank (Chater House, Central and Quayside, Kwun Tong)

In its Chater House and Quayside office, J.P. Morgan Private Bank aims to take care of employees’ well-being. Opened in 2019, its Quayside office is equipped with a de-stress zone and games room featuring a pool table, foosball, board games, and video consoles to help its staff recharge. There is also a lounge area for everyday breaks and a quiet room for prayers and reflection, in addition to an on-site medical consultation site and a fully equipped mother’s room.

“Whether it’s a quiet moment in the reflection room or a burst of laughter over a game of foosball, these environments are designed to care for the whole person. They speak to our belief that when people feel valued, they do their best work – and build something lasting together” Harshika Patel, Asia CEO of J.P. Morgan Private Bank

As for its Central office, with ten floors at Chater House, the bank’s client centre showcases Hong Kong’s harbour view while offering presentation facilities and catering in its meeting rooms. There is also a selection of contemporary artwork from the bank’s corporate art collection to showcase its commitment to culture, creativity, and support for art.

Winthrop W. Aldrich room, Chater House De-stress area, Quayside Employee Restaurant, Quayside J. P. Morgan, Chater House

Julius Baer (Two Taikoo Place, Quarry Bay)

With an office of over 10,000 square feet at Two Taikoo Place, Julius Baer united all employees into one integrated location while providing 12 client meeting rooms to foster cross-generational engagement and interaction. The bank also emphasises technology and innovation to offer eco-friendly facilities and elevate client experiences.

For its staff, Julius Baer provides wellness-focused workspaces to enhance employee well-being, as well as collaboration areas on each floor for cross-team interactions and team-building.

The Swiss pure play showcases a collection of around 50 Swiss artworks to enrich office environments and reflect its cultural heritage. The office also aligns with the bank’s sustainability ambitions.

In addition to its new Two Taikoo Place office, Julius Baer also maintains its 14,000 square feet premises at One IFC, which is dedicated to client meetings and serves as the bank’s training centre.

Lounge-based meeting rooms Office reception Team collaboration corner Staff collaboration space, Julius Baer Club Terrace Networking space Julius Baer Club

Citi Private Bank (3 Garden Road, Central and K11 ATELIER, Tsim Sha Tsui)

Citi Private Bank aims to offer a sophisticated and versatile environment for client engagement with its Hong Kong client area. Featuring contemporary design with reflective aesthetics, its main lounge includes a Barrisol ceiling with integrated acoustic functionality. The office uses white marble walls and linear lighting to create a sense of spaciousness and luxury, while a light, patterned carpet adds texture and warmth.

Beyond its main lounge, the office includes a multi-purpose boardroom that can be combined with an adjacent breakout area, allowing it to transform into a town hall space for gatherings and events of up to 100 guests.

For private conversations, the client area houses up to eight meeting suites of varying sizes. On top of being designed for comfort and confidentiality, the suites are equipped with large windows to have abundant natural light and offer views of Victoria Harbour. While aesthetically pleasing, Citi designed the area to be functional and adaptable to diverse client needs.

As for the Citi Global Wealth Centre, it is located at K11 ATELIER in Tsim Sha Tsui, totalling over 10,000 square feet. The facility serves Citigold Private Client and Citi Private Bank clients by providing access to the bank’s wealth management advisory services.

Citi Private Bank Client Area Citi Private Bank Client Area Citi Global Wealth Center

LGT Hong Kong (Exchange Square, Central)

Spanning seven floors and totalling over 67,000 square feet near the top of Two Exchange Square tower, LGT revealed clients and staff love the convenience of the location, as the area is also home to major financial institutions alongside shops and restaurants. Having operated in Hong Kong since 1986, LGT has been based in Central for nearly forty years.

“Unlike other banks, we have no plans to move away. In fact, we’ve just renewed out lease and took the opportunity to renovate and upgrade our office, making it more functional and comfortable” Silvan Colani, CEO at LGT Bank (Hong Kong)

At Level 45, LGT collaborated with The Nesbitt Centre, a charity for adults with learning disabilities, to transform its pantry into the LGT Nest café. The in-house café is run by three staff trained by the centre, with every item purchased contributing to inclusion, diversity, and community engagement.

While clients enjoy the hassle-free and non-intrusive security registration requirements at Exchange Square, LGT recently included a new facial recognition system to ensure secure access to the office. There is also no need for lift transfers within the building, avoiding long queues during peak hours. As for its art, the office features works from the Princely Collection, a collection owned by the bank’s owner, the Princely Family of Liechtenstein.

Artwork from the Princely Collections with harbour views Artwork from the Princely Collections LGT Nest Café LGT Nest Café Artwork from the Princely Collections Facial recognition system

Bank of Singapore (International Finance Centre, Central)

Located at Hong Kong’s IFC, Bank of Singapore designed its client centre to facilitate private and meaningful conversations between bankers and clients. While each meeting room is uniquely themed, the rooms are also furnished with interior designs to create a distinctive and immersive experience for client interactions.

Bank of Singapore’s IFC office also offers employees a social hub, an open-concept space with a suite of collaboration areas to facilitate creativity and idea-sharing. Staff are also encouraged to hang out and exchange ideas at the hub, complemented by a table tennis table and a foosball table, creating an environment that blends work and play.

Client Centre, IFC Client Centre, IFC Kingsman Room, IFC Abacus Room, IFC Social Hub, IFC Social Hub, IFC

BNP Paribas Wealth Management (Two International Finance Centre, Central and Taikoo Place, Quarry Bay)

BNP Paribas Wealth Management believes people are at the heart of the bank. To that end, the bank designed its office to foster a sense of community and innovation while offering a suite of spaces catering to different work styles and needs.

BNP Paribas included multifunctional collaboration zones, quiet areas, and social hubs in its office to facilitate communication, creativity, and teamwork. The bank complements its design with greenery and natural light to enhance ambience and encourage employee well-being, aiming to combine functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability.

To show its commitment to diversity, inclusion, and social responsibility, BNP Paribas also partnered with the Arts with Disability Association Hong Kong. Through the collaboration, the French lender curated an art collection by local artists with disabilities, displayed it in its meeting rooms, and provided a platform for artists to showcase their talents to the bank’s like-minded clients.

Collaboration zone, Taikoo Place Collaboration zone, Taikoo Place Corridor with artworks Pantry Pantry Meeting room with ADAHK artworks Front-of-house meeting room Atrium, 2 IFC