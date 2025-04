UOB Private Bank (UOB PB) has removed funds due to strategy deviations and excessive turnover while aligning its shelf with key client interests, which centre on macro concerns, yield, and portfolio optimisation. This year, the bank has onboarded four new funds and maintains a curated marketing list of over 100 funds, though it has hundreds of funds in its product…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]