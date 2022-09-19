UBS Investment Bank has downgraded China’s 2022 and 2023 GDP growth forecast to 2.7% and 4.6%, due to a lacklustre 3Q22 recovery and the ongoing property downturn. “Given the high uncertainty related to COVID-19, and should related restrictions stay throughout 2023, China’s GDP growth may be much lower than [the] current baseline forecast,” writes Wang Tao, head of Asia Economics…
UBS downgrades China GDP growth outlook
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 19 September 2022
