UBS downgrades China GDP growth outlook

UBS Investment Bank has downgraded China’s 2022 and 2023 GDP growth forecast to 2.7% and 4.6%, due to a lacklustre 3Q22 recovery and the ongoing property downturn. “Given the high uncertainty related to COVID-19, and should related restrictions stay throughout 2023, China’s GDP growth may be much lower than [the] current baseline forecast,” writes Wang Tao, head of Asia Economics…