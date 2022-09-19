Exclusive
Alternative asset manager Altive eyes US$600 million in AUM after just three years

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 19 September 2022

Hong Kong-based fintech platform Altive aims to remove the hurdles to the alternative investment market by connecting with institutional asset managers that distribute alternative solutions to HNWIs and single family offices (FOs). On its third anniversary, the firm told Asian Private Banker what was behind its rapid AUM growth. “It has been a fruitful three years since our establishment: AUM…

