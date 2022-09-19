Exclusive
Text size

Bank of Singapore picks funds selection head

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 19 September 2022
Yazid Mahadi (LinkedIn image)

Bank of Singapore has appointed a head of funds selection to leads its teams in Singapore and Hong Kong, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Singapore, Yazid Mahadi will be responsible for the selection of fund managers and funds. In addition, he will monitor an extensive platform of mutual funds and exchange traded funds, for both advisory and discretionary…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News