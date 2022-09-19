Bank of Singapore has appointed a head of funds selection to leads its teams in Singapore and Hong Kong, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Singapore, Yazid Mahadi will be responsible for the selection of fund managers and funds. In addition, he will monitor an extensive platform of mutual funds and exchange traded funds, for both advisory and discretionary…
Bank of Singapore picks funds selection head
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 19 September 2022
