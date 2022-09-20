Text size

HSBC adds sustainable strategy for U/HNW clients in Singapore

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 20 September 2022
HSBC Singapore will be the exclusive distribution partner for a new Schroders sustainable fund in the Lion City. Schroders Singapore on 20 September launched Schroder ISF Global Sustainable Food and Water Fund, a global equity portfolio which invests in companies worldwide that are driving the transition towards the sustainable provision of food and water. The fund will have a high-conviction,…

