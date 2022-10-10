UBS, Asia’s biggest private bank by AUM, is planning to relocate its Hong Kong operations to a new building under development in Kowloon by 2026. A statement from developer Sun Hung Kai Properties on Monday said that the Swiss bank would occupy the top nine floors – or about 250,000 square feet – of a new tower on top of…
UBS to leave Hong Kong Island in Kowloon relocation
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 10 October 2022
