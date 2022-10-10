UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) has appointed a new co-head for global financial intermediaries (GFIM) for Asia-Pacific from Credit Suisse, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Based in Singapore, Patrick Busse started the role with UBS in early October, according to a LinkedIn profile and people familiar with the matter. His departure from Credit Suisse was reported by Asian Private…
UBS hires APAC intermediary co-head from Credit Suisse
By Carly Lau, reporter | 10 October 2022
