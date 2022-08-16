Text size

US$467B IAM opens shop in Japan and names country head

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 16 August 2022

US-based independent asset manager (IAM) Allspring Global Investments (Allspring), has established a presence in Japan. The US$476 billion AUM asset manager has set up Allspring Global Investments (Japan) Ltd and opened an office in Tokyo, appointing Akira Hosoda as Japan representative and country head, according to a Tuesday press release. Hosoda is an industry veteran, having worked in the investment…

