US-based independent asset manager (IAM) Allspring Global Investments (Allspring), has established a presence in Japan. The US$476 billion AUM asset manager has set up Allspring Global Investments (Japan) Ltd and opened an office in Tokyo, appointing Akira Hosoda as Japan representative and country head, according to a Tuesday press release. Hosoda is an industry veteran, having worked in the investment…
US$467B IAM opens shop in Japan and names country head
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 16 August 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
HSBC names global head of wealth sales
8 August 2022
Exclusive
Julius Baer names new group NRI head in Dubai
27 July 2022
Standard Chartered names new global head of digital business
20 July 2022
HSBC GPB names new desk head for China and Hong Kong
8 June 2022
DBS Private Bank names new head of Greater China
8 June 2022
SCB Julius Baer names head of investment advisory
31 May 2022
Bank of Singapore names another Greater China team head
20 May 2022
StanChart names new WM head for Korea
20 April 2022
Bank of Singapore names new head of IAM for Hong Kong
6 April 2022
US$30B independent asset manager opens shop in Dubai
24 February 2022
Exclusive
Why one of Japan’s most famous family offices has teamed up with US activist investors
23 February 2022
Nomura AM names new country head for Malaysia
1 November 2021