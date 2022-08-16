A former head for Malaysia at Maybank Private has joined Bordier & Cie Singapore, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Singapore, Carolyn Leng joined the Swiss pure play on Monday as managing director. Her responsibility will be to help strategically expand the bank’s footprint, with a focus on developing partnerships with family offices. Within Asia, Bordier & Cie currently…
Former Maybank Private Malaysia head joins boutique private bank in Singapore
By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 August 2022
