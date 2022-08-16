Maybank Private offers a variety of DPM mandates — from low to high-risk multi-asset ones — but three in particular have seen stronger client interest of late, Alice Tan told Asian Private Banker “One of them is a thematic mandate named Long Term Global Growth (LTGG),” said the Maybank Singapore head of Private Wealth, and head of Products and Investment…
Exclusive
DPM Corner – Why these Maybank Private mandates are gaining traction
By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 August 2022
