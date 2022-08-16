Exclusive
Text size

DPM Corner – Why these Maybank Private mandates are gaining traction

By Carly Lau, reporter | 16 August 2022

Maybank Private offers a variety of DPM mandates — from low to high-risk multi-asset ones — but three in particular have seen stronger client interest of late, Alice Tan told Asian Private Banker “One of them is a thematic mandate named Long Term Global Growth (LTGG),” said the Maybank Singapore head of Private Wealth, and head of Products and Investment…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News