Middle East now a core part of UBP’s business: CEO Mohamed Abdellatif

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 8 November 2022
Mohamed Abdellatif, UBP

AUM of more than US$10 billion means the Middle East is now a core part of the UBP group, according to Mohamed Abdellatif, who oversees its business there. “The management of this wealth is split between Geneva and Dubai, so it is a business of significant scale, especially as we have built on the success of our private banking services…

