Text size

Ex-Lombard Odier APAC CIO and Hong Kong CEO joins Swiss fund house

By Carly Lau, reporter | 7 November 2022

A veteran of Lombard Odier in Hong Kong has resurfaced at Vontobel. Jean-Louis Nakamura will replace Hans Speich, who is retiring, as head of the Swiss fund house’s sustainable equities boutique, which has CHF15 billion in AUM and a team of 35 professionals in Zurich, Milan, and Hong Kong. It offers solutions in sustainable emerging market equities, Swiss equities, impact…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News