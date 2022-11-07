A veteran of Lombard Odier in Hong Kong has resurfaced at Vontobel. Jean-Louis Nakamura will replace Hans Speich, who is retiring, as head of the Swiss fund house’s sustainable equities boutique, which has CHF15 billion in AUM and a team of 35 professionals in Zurich, Milan, and Hong Kong. It offers solutions in sustainable emerging market equities, Swiss equities, impact…
Ex-Lombard Odier APAC CIO and Hong Kong CEO joins Swiss fund house
By Carly Lau, reporter | 7 November 2022
