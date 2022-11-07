Text size

Fidelity International launches Hong Kong fund platform in GBA push

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 7 November 2022

Fidelity International will offer a Hong Kong-domiciled fund platform for the first time in more than a decade, as the London-based investment company seeks to tap into the burgeoning wealth pools of the Greater Bay Area (GBA). The move follows the September 2021 launch of GBA Wealth Management Connect, which allows eligible mainland Chinese, Hong Kong and Macau residents across…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News