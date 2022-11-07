Fidelity International will offer a Hong Kong-domiciled fund platform for the first time in more than a decade, as the London-based investment company seeks to tap into the burgeoning wealth pools of the Greater Bay Area (GBA). The move follows the September 2021 launch of GBA Wealth Management Connect, which allows eligible mainland Chinese, Hong Kong and Macau residents across…
Fidelity International launches Hong Kong fund platform in GBA push
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 7 November 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Time to go bargain hunting in China: Andrew McCaffery of Fidelity International
27 October 2022
Raffles Family Office launches platform for digital assets
13 October 2022
Fidelity makes two senior appointments in sustainable investing
8 September 2022
Popular China analyst is joining hedge fund in Hong Kong
31 August 2022
Hedge funds are lone bright spot in 24.5% drop of Hong Kong fund market in 2Q22
18 August 2022
Exclusive
Fidelity taps rising private assets interest with Moonfare deal
24 May 2022
Fidelity International names managing director to lead China mutual fund business
20 April 2022
US$5B hedge fund manager comes to Hong Kong, Kasikornbank mulls AM unit sale
4 April 2022
CITIC tie-up will help us capture Greater China wealth: Hong Kong IAM
1 April 2022
Bank of Singapore outsources US$2B private market feeder fund platform to iCapital
1 March 2022
Julius Baer names head of fund specialists Hong Kong
8 December 2021
October Regulatory Round-up: Ambiguity remains after GBA WM Connect launch; PWM firms spend most reg resources on suitability compliance; Hong Kong eyes tax concessions to boost FO appeal
11 November 2021