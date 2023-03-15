Exclusive
Why India may be a safe haven for private banks in 2023

By William Pesek, contributing editor | 15 March 2023
Photo by Naveed Ahmed on Unsplash

Between bank runs in the US, war in Europe and confusion about China’s next policy pivot, private bankers are struggling to figure out where best to find shelter from these financial storms. They could do worse than look to India, a giant economy that seems at some remove from 2023’s myriad landmines, argued Himadri Chatterjee, a founding senior partner at…

